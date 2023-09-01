With Ryan Gravenberch announced as a Liverpool player, Jurgen Klopp has hinted at where the “exceptional talent” will play.

The Reds have long been linked with Gravenberch and are understood to be long-term admirers of the Dutchman.

He is now finally through the door and Klopp has told Liverpool’s official website that the 21-year-old is an “exceptional talent.”

The manager revealed his excitement at working with the Dutchman, saying: “[I’m] really happy to bring him in because he’s an exceptional talent.

“How Thomas Tuchel said today in the press conference in Munich I think, the position he is best at, they don’t really have in their system. We have that – that’s good.”

Tuchel had said: “He’s a box-to-box midfielder for me, an attacking player.”

“He [Gravenberch] sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at No. 8 in a 4-3-3.”

Speaking of his new signing, Klopp hinted at rotation policy in midfield: “We have a lot of games to play. We will see how long he needs now because I don’t know, we need to have a look at that.

“He had a full pre-season, that’s good. The medical was as clear as it can be pretty much, looks really fit.”

Here, Klopp is eluding to using Gravenberch as a No. 8 and it’s clear the player thinks that’s his best position too, describing himself as a “box-to-box” midfielder in his first interview at the club.

He could offer an option in central midfield as well as the No. 6 position for Liverpool. With an impressive ability to keep hold of the ball under pressure, he could be moulded into a player like Gini Wijnaldum.

Gravenberch did play as a defensive midfielder for Ajax on occasion, which is really where Liverpool are more in need of strengthening.

Klopp continued: “Ryan knows he has to improve things but that’s at 21, it would be crazy if not.

“But, he is super-talented, he can drive the ball, he can be really a box-to-box threat, he is going there. He has a good eye for a pass and a good pass. Really excited. It fits into our squad.”

Klopp also admitted he has been impressed by Gravenberch for a while but the Premier League will pose a new test.

“The Premier League is a different league and we will see how long it takes but it is obviously a long-term project, but he can help us in the short term as well,” the boss explained.

After a season with Bayern Munich, in which Tuchel took over and used him mainly as a substitute, Gravenberch decided his future was elsewhere.

Klopp added: “He is 21, played over 100 games for Ajax already. Had a, I wouldn’t even say difficult season at Bayern because in that age group it’s completely normal; you go into a world-class team and he had his minutes and stuff like this.”

He has plenty of competition at Liverpool, but also plenty of time.