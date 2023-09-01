★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
GRAVENBERCH #38
NEW SIGNING HOME SHIRTS
SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Jurgen Klopp on where “exceptional talent” Gravenberch will play for Liverpool

With Ryan Gravenberch announced as a Liverpool player, Jurgen Klopp has hinted at where the “exceptional talent” will play.

The Reds have long been linked with Gravenberch and are understood to be long-term admirers of the Dutchman.

He is now finally through the door and Klopp has told Liverpool’s official website that the 21-year-old is an “exceptional talent.”

The manager revealed his excitement at working with the Dutchman, saying: “[I’m] really happy to bring him in because he’s an exceptional talent.

“How Thomas Tuchel said today in the press conference in Munich I think, the position he is best at, they don’t really have in their system. We have that – that’s good.”

Tuchel had said: “He’s a box-to-box midfielder for me, an attacking player.”

“He [Gravenberch] sees the chance in Liverpool to fight for a place at No. 8 in a 4-3-3.”

Speaking of his new signing, Klopp hinted at rotation policy in midfield: “We have a lot of games to play. We will see how long he needs now because I don’t know, we need to have a look at that.

“He had a full pre-season, that’s good. The medical was as clear as it can be pretty much, looks really fit.”

Here, Klopp is eluding to using Gravenberch as a No. 8 and it’s clear the player thinks that’s his best position too, describing himself as a “box-to-box” midfielder in his first interview at the club.

He could offer an option in central midfield as well as the No. 6 position for Liverpool. With an impressive ability to keep hold of the ball under pressure, he could be moulded into a player like Gini Wijnaldum.

Get your GRAVENBERCH Liverpool shirt from the official LFC online store here.

Gravenberch did play as a defensive midfielder for Ajax on occasion, which is really where Liverpool are more in need of strengthening.

Klopp continued: “Ryan knows he has to improve things but that’s at 21, it would be crazy if not.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 1, 2020: Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch during the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0 to win the group and progress to the Round of 16. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“But, he is super-talented, he can drive the ball, he can be really a box-to-box threat, he is going there. He has a good eye for a pass and a good pass. Really excited. It fits into our squad.”

Klopp also admitted he has been impressed by Gravenberch for a while but the Premier League will pose a new test.

“The Premier League is a different league and we will see how long it takes but it is obviously a long-term project, but he can help us in the short term as well,” the boss explained.

After a season with Bayern Munich, in which Tuchel took over and used him mainly as a substitute, Gravenberch decided his future was elsewhere.

Klopp added: “He is 21, played over 100 games for Ajax already. Had a, I wouldn’t even say difficult season at Bayern because in that age group it’s completely normal; you go into a world-class team and he had his minutes and stuff like this.”

He has plenty of competition at Liverpool, but also plenty of time.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023