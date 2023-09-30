The Reds are back in Premier League action with a big clash at the top of the table against Tottenham. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Royal, Phillips, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Solomon, Veliz, Donley

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Jota, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

Blog loads above.