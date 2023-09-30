★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 30, 2023: Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison (L) is challenged by Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Tottenham 2-1 Liverpool – As it happened

The Reds are back in Premier League action with a big clash at the top of the table against Tottenham. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today’s blog is run by Adam Beattie, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @beatts94 & in the comments below.

Teams

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Royal, Phillips, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Solomon, Veliz, Donley

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Jota, Nunez

