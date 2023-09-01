Liverpool do not expect their move for Ryan Gravenberch to be compromised by the collapse of Bayern Munich’s swoop for Joao Palhinha.

Gravenberch arrived on Merseyside this morning to put the finishing touches to a deal worth up to €45 million inclusive of add-ons.

But the German champions’ willingness to allow the Dutchman to depart had been linked in some quarters to their pursuit of a replacement.

Bayern had identified Palhinha as the ideal candidate to strengthen in midfield and agreed a deal with Fulham.

However, reports in Germany have now claimed that a deal was not completed before the 5pm deadline for Bundesliga clubs.

That news had led to fears that Gravenberch’s move to Anfield could be at risk despite the player undergoing a medical today.

But This Is Anfield understands that is not the case, with Gravenberch’s move expected to go through regardless.