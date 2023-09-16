★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
2RW1XT6 Liverpool's Andrew Robertson celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton and Liverpool at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool go from “appalling” to “inevitable” as Klopp’s decisions split fans

Liverpool did it the hard way once again but three second-half goals proved more than enough to topple Wolves and end the 12.30 kick-off hoodoo.

The international break over, an early start to kick us back off and a comeback was needed after just seven minutes. It’s like they never left.

Hwang Hee-chan’s opener was all too easy and preyed on the Reds’ lethargic performance, with Jurgen Klopp’s personnel choices – Alexis Mac Allister and Joe Gomez – questionable at the very least.

The second half, thankfully, brought an early equaliser from Cody Gakpo as momentum shifted to Liverpool and with further changes the Reds put the result beyond doubt.

Andy Robertson with a superb finish and Harvey Elliott finishing it off, and all the while Mohamed Salah walked away with two assists.

From sluggish to triumphant, club football really is back.

 

Phew! Half-time changes proved key…

2RW1Y10 Wolverhampton, UK. 16th Sep, 2023. Andrew Robertson of Liverpool celebrate scoring their second goal during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture credit should read: Andrew Yates/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Three goals in the second half came after needed system and personnel changes, this Liverpool team love to keep us on our toes:

“What a comeback. Some mentality monster parallels to the 2-1 comeback win against villa in 2019 (we were similarly poor in the first half).

“If we sort out the defence and put on a quiet run together till the Christmas break, we can dream, can’t we?” – The_fan in TIA comments.

“We were lucky to still be in the game at halftime, but to be fair every team in football needs a bit of luck sometimes.

“Am so happy that unlike last season, we are able to fight against the heavy mud and chase wins. Another halftime masterclass by Klopp. On to the next game.” – Roe Johnson in TIA comments.

 

But Klopp’s first-half choices were rightly questioned…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

While the win will rightly be celebrated, Klopp’s choice to start Gomez as though he was Trent and play Mac Allister was, rightly, questioned. Thankfully, tweaks were made:

 

A first start and a composed one, Quansah was rightly praised…

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 16, 2023: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah during the FA Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Liverpool FC at Molineux Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

As first starts for Liverpool go, Jarell Quansah was composed when others around him were not and he’s surely due a few Klopp hugs:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023