Liverpool loanee’s manager sacked 5 days after 42-minute substitution

Liverpool loanee James Norris saw his first start for Tranmere end after just 42 minutes, and the manager who hooked him has now been sacked.

Norris joined League Two’s Tranmere on deadline-day, signing on a season-long loan deal and thus rejoining the club he started his youth career with.

However, his senior debut ended after just 42 minutes after manager Ian Dawes made the harsh call to take him out of the contest despite no sign of an injury at the time.

The left-back endured a difficult start against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Trophy, but there was plenty of strong reactions to Dawes’ decision to take Norris out of the contest.

Dawes has been under extreme pressure having overseen eight defeats in 10 matches so far this season, with only one win in the league placing them in 22nd position after seven games.

And on Sunday, Tranmere announced that Dawes had been relieved of his duties and that Nigel Adkins, a former Liverpool youth player, will takeover on an interim basis.

Ian Dawes gone It felt inevitable really I was an advocate for giving him time. But #trfc looked lost in the last few games Tactical approach was all over the place Got a good squad – so appointment is crucial Adkins interim boss – chance he gets a permanent gig? https://t.co/Rv7H6iEaOb pic.twitter.com/kTPWqsRjZW — tomhwilliams23 (@tomhwilliams23) September 10, 2023

It leaves Norris with an early change to embrace in a loan spell that is only three games deep.

Dawes, previously an assistant at Tranmere, took over following the sacking of Micky Mellon and was permanently appointed in May, but his short tenure has not been a fruitful one.

His coaching career started at Liverpool with the academy, he was with the club for eight years before moving on and working in Wales and Malta, among others.

Norris is one of 16 Liverpool loanees this season, and after outgrowing academy level football, the hope is he will find his feet at Tranmere under the new management, though they did sign another left-back, Connor Wood, on Friday.