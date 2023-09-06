Thousands flock to Anfield every game to watch Liverpool play, but how many have slept at the ground?

A group of supporters are set to experience waking up with the Anfield pitch in full sight at the LFC Foundation fundraiser, Kip on the Kop.

Over the Mersey, Tranmere Rovers have run a similar event three times before and Liverpool are now following suit.

On Saturday night, fans will sleep on Anfield’s Kop to raise money for the LFC Foundation. The Liverpool charity provides vital funds to support people who are vulnerable to homelessness from across the city.

Liverpool FC said: “Funds raised through this event will go towards supporting LFC Foundation’s Global Works programme which provides a tailored intervention of sport-based employability sessions and mentoring that supports young people who have experienced homelessness.

“This has the aim of empowering them to believe in themselves whilst building confidence and self-belief on their journey towards a meaningful career, as well as Liverpool Homeless FC, who formed an annual 5-a-side league that was founded for and is accessed by people who are affected by homelessness across the region.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool fan and comedian John Bishop, who is also an ambassador for Liverpool Homeless FC, said: “Being on the Kop is always special but to sleep there and by doing so help highlight the plight of homeless people in Liverpool and beyond is a rare opportunity.

“I hope as many people as possible make it a night to remember and use this as a chance to make a difference and let those people who are unseen know that we see them.”

While it is important to acknowledge that a night on the Kop doesn’t replicate what it is like to sleep on the street, the event is aiming to increase awareness of some of the challenges that homeless people face.

Each of the participants will raise at least £250 for the cause, and among those in attendance will be former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland.

This Is Anfield’s Sam Millne will be taking part in the event.

If you would like to make a donation on JustGiving, however big or small, please click here.