LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Frames of new seats in the new upper tier of the Anfield Road stand seen during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. Construction was halted as the contractors filed for administration, (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool to find new Anfield contractor as administration confirms almost 500 jobs lost

The construction company overseeing the Anfield Road Stand expansion has fallen into administration.

Work on the new stand ceased last month after Buckingham Group filed an intention to appoint administrators.

And, with a buyer not having been found, that outcome has now been confirmed at the cost of almost 500 jobs.

For Liverpool, the news means they can now appoint a new contractor to complete the new stand, a process that This Is Anfield understands is firmly under way.

The Reds have been forced to play their first two home games of the new season with the top tier of the Anfield Road end shut to supporters.

Prior to Buckingham’s collapse, delays to construction had resulted in plans for a phased opening of that section that would have been completed in October.

And it remains to be seen what new timescale will be followed once a new constructor is appointed to finish the project.

Once complete, the new stand will bring Anfield’s overall capacity up to 61,000.

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan recently said of a changing schedule: “Obviously we talked about having the stand fully open in October, clearly we have discussed the uncertainly that this announcement creates.

“We are still aiming for October but what we’re working through now is to put a plan in place.”

