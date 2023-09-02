Liverpool’s Europa League group stage fixtures have been confirmed by UEFA, with the Reds starting and finishing their group away from Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side begin with a trip to the Austrian town of Linz to face LASK on September 21.

That is followed by home fixtures against Union Saint-Gilloise (October 5) and Toulouse (October 26).

Next up is a trip to southern France to play Toulouse on November 9, before LASK head to Liverpool on November 30.

The group is rounded off with a trip to Brussels in Belgium on December 14 to face Union SG.

That game at Union won’t take place Union’s home stadium, which only holds 9,000 supporters, as it does not meet UEFA requirements. The Belgian side have previously used Anderlecht’s 21,000 seater Lotto Park.

Each Anfield game kicks off at 8pm local time and each away game kicks off at 6.45pm CET (5.45pm UK).

Liverpool’s Europa League Group Stage Fixtures

September 21: LASK (A) 5.45pm

October 5: Union SG (H) 8pm

October 26: Toulouse (H) 8pm

November 9: Toulouse (A) 5.45pm

November 30: LASK (H) 8pm

December 14: Union SG (A) 5.45pm

* Kick off times UK.

The final matchday, away to Union SG, precedes Liverpool’s Premier League fixture at home to Man United, hopefully the Reds can have qualification wrapped up by then.

If Liverpool finish second in their group, they will play an extra preliminary round in February against a team that finished third in their Champions League group, something Klopp will be eager to avoid.

The last-16 stage begins in March, culminating in Dublin on May 22.