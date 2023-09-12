Paul Tierney will once again be on VAR duties as Liverpool travel to Wolves for Saturday’s early kick-off this weekend.

Tierney was handed the reins at Stockley Park for the first home game of the season against Bournemouth in what was his first involvement in a Reds fixture since an altercation with Jurgen Klopp that saw the manager receive a touchline ban.

Alexis Mac Allister was contentiously sent off for his challenge on Ryan Christie in the second half of Bournemouth‘s visit, only for his corresponding ban to later be overturned following the club’s appeal.

The decision wasn’t given the same treatment during play by Tierney or his assistant Constantine Hatzidakis, who elbowed Andy Robertson during April’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield.

Hatzidakis was then given the same role for Liverpool’s following fixture away at Newcastle, where Virgil van Dijk was also dismissed for his first-half tackle on Alexander Isak.

The meeting with Bournemouth wasn’t the first time Tierney had been at the centre of the story in a Reds game, with his previous encounter landing Klopp in trouble with the FA.

The manager asked “what this man has against us” after a string of controversial calls during the dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham in April last season.

His post-match comments, for which he later apologised, led to a two-match suspension from the sidelines and saw him watch the final home game of 2022/23 against Aston Villa from the Main Stand.

The second of those games will be served if he is charged again this season.

Michael Oliver will be the man in the middle on Saturday lunchtime, with the Reds hoping to improve upon their showing in the 3-0 defeat at Molineux last season.

Stuart Burt and Dan Cook will assist Oliver from the sidelines, with Tim Robinson on fourth official duties.

Tierney’s assistant on VAR will be Mark Scholes and fans will be hoping the encounter passes by without a hitch as far as the officiating is concerned.

The Reds entered the international break with 10 points from the opening four fixtures and will be hoping to make it four consecutive wins this weekend.