Liverpool kick off their Europa League campaign with a trip to LASK this evening. Here’s how to watch the match live on TV and online worldwide.

After six seasons in the Champions League, the Reds take part in this season’s Europa League as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Jurgen Klopp and his players will not be fooled by the odds, however, with their group clashes with LASK, Union SG and Toulouse taken as seriously as any other game.

Tonight brings their Group E opener away to LASK, in the city of Linz, with their opponents currently third in the Austrian Bundesliga.

It will be a first-time meeting between the two sides, and hopefully a strong start to the European campaign for Liverpool.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 5.45pm (BST) – or 11.45am in New York, 8.45am in Los Angeles, 1.45am (Friday) in Sydney, 7.45pm in Dubai and 6.45pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

LASK vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

LASK vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TUDN USA and UniMas in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

LASK vs. Liverpool is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of LASK vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s Europa League opener on the following channels worldwide:

SuperSport 3 Digitalb, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, SuperSport GOtv Football, Star+, ESPN Play Sur, ESPN Argentina, Fast Sports, Stan Sport, Sky Sport Austria 2, Sky Sport Austria 1, servustv.com, Servus TV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, VOOsport World 1, ESPN Norte, Moja TV, Arena Sport 2P, beIN Sports 3 Thailand, bTV Action, Voyo Sport, ESPN Chile, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Arena Sport 6 Croatia, Cytavision Sports 5, Cytavision on the Go, Sport 2 CZ/SK, TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark, Viaplay Estonia, TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark, V Sport 1 Finland, V Sport Football, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, RMC Sport en direct, Cosmote Sport 9 HD, TV2 Sport Denmark, beIN Sports 3 Hong Kong, beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, RTL Most+, JioTV, Vidio, SCTV, Sport 2, WOWOW Prime, SPOTV ON, Viaplay Latvia, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2 Live, Viaplay Lithuania, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka, GO TV Anywhere, TSN2 Malta, ESPN Mexico, ESPN + Latin America, ESPN 3, V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway, Viaplay Poland,

You can follow all of tonight’s action and the whole of the 2023/24 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.