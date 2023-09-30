Liverpool head to London for a tough match against Tottenham in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side face arguably their most difficult task yet this season, as a re-energised Tottenham lie in wait.

Liverpool have won every match of the campaign so far, except the first, and passed the test of Newcastle away with three points against the odds.

The game against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham should be very different to the encounter at St James’ Park, with both teams capable of scoring and conceding plenty.

However, should the Reds take their chances, they should feel confident of beating Tottenham for the third time in a row.

The match gets underway at 5.30pm (BST) – or 12.30pm in New York, 9.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Sunday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC Universo and USA Network in the US, which are available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with FuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Tottenham vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find Liverpool’s latest away game of the season on the following channels worldwide:

