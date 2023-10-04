Jurgen Klopp watched over four potential left-back options as Liverpool put the finishing touches on their preparations for Toulouse’s visit, but Ben Doak was not among the squad.

The Reds will have Cody Gakpo back in their midst when the third Europa League group game gets underway, with the Dutchman having returned to full training on Sunday.

The forward was one of 21 outfielders to train at Kirkby on Wednesday afternoon, not long after Klopp confirmed the No. 18 is “available for the squad.”

We will still have to wait and see if he will start, though.

Klopp did hint he would be making fewer changes than previously seen in the competition (11 and nine in the first two games respectively), but Curtis Jones will certainly be one of them.

The midfielder served the second of his three-game domestic suspension in the derby and his fresh legs will be welcomed in the middle of the park.

And Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott will hope to join him after starting the previous two games in the competition.

The manager was not short on left-back options in the absence of Andy Robertson, who has successfully undergone shoulder surgery, with Kostas Tsimikas, Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon and Joe Gomez all training.

Klopp has name-checked the quartet as options for the weeks and months to come but one would not be surprised to see Chambers receive his second senior appearance for Toulouse’s visit.

There was still no sign of Doak in training after the muscle injury he sustained while on international duty, meaning he will not available for his fourth appearance of the campaign.

Notably, there was also a place in the training squad for the exciting Trey Nyoni. The 16-year-old midfielder has started life at the academy in fine form, scoring four goals and assisting three in five games.

Liverpool squad in pre-Toulouse training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Adrian*, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Chambers, Scanlon

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Endo, Elliott, Nyoni*

Forwards: Gakpo, Nunez, Salah, Jota, Diaz

* Ineligible