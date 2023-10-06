Alexis Mac Allister avoids punishment over social media post

Alexis Mac Allister has escaped punishment from the FA over comments he made on social media following Liverpool’s controversial defeat to Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side saw both Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota red carded and had a legitimate Luis Diaz goal mistakenly chalked off for offside by the VAR as they were beaten 2-1 by Spurs.

In the aftermath of that contentious clash, Mac Allister left a pointed comment on an Instagram post from Argentina teammate Cristian Romero in which he criticised the officials for their performance.

Celebrating the victory, Romero wrote: “This team has great spirit, great heart. Always like this, all together.”

Mac Allister responded: “It is normal when you have 12 players.” He later deleted the post.

The midfielder could have been deemed to have breached FA rules for comments which “imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal/offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute.”

However, This Is Anfield understands that no action will be taken against the Argentine.

Punishment for Mac Allister would only have added to the hefty cost of Liverpool’s visit to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Jones will begin a three-match ban when the Reds travel to Brighton on Sunday, while Jota will also serve a one-game suspension despite a Premier League panel ruling he should not have received a second yellow card at Spurs.

Liverpool have also been hit with a £25,000 fine by the FA for ill discipline after receiving more than six cards against Ange Postecoglou’s men.