On returning to Brighton, Alexis Mac Allister was treated to a warm welcome as Roberto De Zerbi ensured he was appreciated by the fans.

Not all players are welcomed back to former homes. In fact, many are treated with hostility.

However, thankfully for Mac Allister, he was greeted by a standing ovation and warm embrace from his former manager.

After Liverpool drew 2-2 against Brighton in the Premier League, De Zerbi sought out Mac Allister at the final whistle.

While walking around the pitch, Liverpool’s midfielder talked to his former manager and clapped the crowd.

Our World Cup winner. ?? pic.twitter.com/yqpUA85U8V — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 9, 2023

Touchingly, De Zerbi pointed to Mac Allister in admiration, indicating the midfielder’s relationship with his former club is still strong.

The midfielder spent four years contracted to Brighton, playing the first two mostly on loan back in Argentina, and becoming a regular in his last couple of years.

After winning the World Cup, he was given a hero’s welcome on his return to the south coast.

While the Argentine improved in the second half of Sunday’s fixture, it wasn’t his best performance – and it is becoming clear that he isn’t the long-term solution to Liverpool’s No. 6 problem.

He can do the job in home matches, but his qualities are evidently far more suited to being a more advanced position, where risks are more easily mitigated by the players behind him.

Good to see you today, Alexis. ?? pic.twitter.com/25mabPdiYL — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 8, 2023

Mac Allister had his fair share of reunions for one week – on Thursday, he played against his brother, Kevin, as Liverpool beat Union SG in the Europa League.

The pair spent 41 minutes on the Anfield pitch together, but we didn’t get to see any flying tackles between the brothers.

Mac Allister, Alexis that is, will now travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru.