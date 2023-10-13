Alexis Mac Allister offered a reminder of what he is capable of when pushed closer to goal, but his outing with Argentina was “more or less” similar to what he has been doing at Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has tasked his No. 10 with acting as Liverpool’s deepest-lying midfielder since arriving, preferring the Argentine over fellow new signing Wataru Endo.

The debate over Mac Allister’s position has been constant in the early stages of the season, with it not his favoured position nor readily showing off his strengths.

But he made sure to dazzle when Argentina met Paraguay and fans took notice of his ability in tight spaces near the box, with Goal describing one instance as a “Messi-esque sequence.”

?? Alexis Mac Allister now guaranteed an invite for Strictly Come Dancing ? in future!pic.twitter.com/vRiGcfigBi — EPL Index (@EPLIndex) October 13, 2023

Mac Allister’s initial shot from outside the area may have been wayward but what followed was dazzling, with five players drawn to make a challenge as the 24-year-old skips past them.

His quick feet are a joy to watch, and Argentina wanted a penalty after he was tumbled over in the box – for Liverpool fans, it was a sign of what could be if allowed to play further up the field.

Alexis Mac Allister. What a gem of a player. Let him play up top man enough of this 6 nonsense. pic.twitter.com/AQcwL347fK — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) October 12, 2023

Mac Allister will start to thrive when we bring in an actual decent 6 ?pic.twitter.com/20Agoi6dq3 — Anfield Leak (@AnfieldLeak) October 13, 2023

Pure filth. Wow — jesperbkk (@jesperbkk) October 13, 2023

Alexis Mac Allister’s another briliant performance tonight… just wow What a player he is ?? pic.twitter.com/IFSdcFbpjg — All About Argentina ??? (@AlbicelesteTalk) October 13, 2023

Though, against Paraguay, Mac Allister was actually instructed to play similarly to what he does for Liverpool by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni.

The midfielder explained post match, via ESPN Argentina: “He [Scaloni] asks me to play more or less as I have been doing at the club.

“It is a new position for me, but I feel very comfortable. Lionel asks me to manage the balance of the team a little, to be careful when leaving, to help a little more in the relays.

“It means continuing to learn, like every day. It’s a position that I really like, I get into much more contact with the ball and I feel very comfortable.”

It is not the first time Mac Allister has insisted that he “feels good” in a deeper midfield role, contrary to what fans would ideally like to see.

Against Paraguay, Mac Allister played the full 90 minutes, made six passes into the final third, had four accurate long balls (100 percent success rate), eight recoveries and won seven duels.

A busy night for the midfielder who has already amassed 940 minutes combined for club and country this season.