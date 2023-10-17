Liverpool FC fans can learn all about the hidden history of Anfield for free thanks to The Anfield Origins Tour, which is available any time of the year, including this half-term.

The free self-guided The Anfield Origins Tour takes you on a historical journey around the exterior of Anfield Stadium.

Using QR codes and an app, visitors will be transported from the 19th Century to the present day, exploring the Reds’ remarkable past and discovering fascinating stories about the club at every stop.

Visitors will walk in the footsteps of the Reds’ founding father, John Houlding, and see where the first-ever dressing room was located.

They’ll find the oldest remaining part of Anfield; discover the fascinating history of Stanley Park; learn more about some of the iconic figures who have helped to shape the club’s story. There is also chance to stop for some fantastic photo opportunities along the way.

Tom Cassidy, Director of Tourism at Liverpool FC, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Liverpool FC fans to experience the magical history of Anfield for free.

“We wanted to make sure that everybody can come and enjoy learning about the hidden history of LFC, regardless of financial situation. So, the decision was made to make the tour completely free, to keep it accessible to all.”

There is no need to book The Anfield Origins Tour. It can be taken at any time, and starts outside the Anfield Museum reception, where those taking part scan a QR code to download an app onto their phones.

To find out more about other experiences available at Anfield, including the award-winning LFC Stadium Tour, visit Liverpool FC’s official website here.