Darwin Nunez has only started three Premier League matches this season, but he is having a bigger impact than most.

Last summer brought a big-money move for Nunez as he joined Liverpool and began life in the Premier League.

A first season with 14 goals from 41 games was something to build on, and the forward is beginning to show his true quality at Liverpool.

In the 2023/24 Premier League season so far, he has more goals and assists per 90 minutes than any other player with over 300 minutes to their name.

Goals + assists per 90 in Premier League this season (>300 mins) ? Darwin Nunez – 1.58

Callum Wilson – 1.35

? Mo Salah – 1.28

Erling Haaland – 1.12

Alexander Isak – 1.09

Ollie Watkins – 1.07

Hwang Hee-chan – 1.07

James Maddison – 0.95

Anthony Elanga – 0.93

Taiwo Awoniyi – 0.93 pic.twitter.com/jYj4lrMsCW — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) October 22, 2023

With 1.58 G+A/90, it represents a significant increase on last season’s final total of 0.64 and, while he is unlikely to maintain those numbers until May, coming anywhere close would see him easily beat last season’s tallies.

Currently, the next best player for G+A/90 in the Premier League is Callum Wilson (1.35), followed by Mo Salah (1.28) and Erling Haaland (1.12).

We’ve always known Nunez was able to score goals; on his day his finishing is fantastic, as seen against Newcastle earlier this season.

Where the Uruguayan has clearly improved is in his wider play, which will contribute to a bigger assists total this campaign.

Liverpool’s second vs. Everton was a case in point: last season, Nunez may have picked the wrong time to pass to Salah or gone for goal himself.

On Saturday, though, he kept his head and weighted a perfectly-timed pass for the Egyptian to bury the Blues in front of the Kop.

In all competitions this season, Liverpool’s No. 9 has four goals and four assists in 11 appearances, six of those coming from the bench which makes the feat all the more impressive.

What is also exciting, is that there is clearly plenty of room for improvement, too, and if the 24-year-old can reach his potential, the Reds will have a striker ready for several years ahead.