Jarell Quansah‘s outstanding form for Liverpool’s first team this season has seen the 20-year-old centre-back rewarded with a call-up for England U21s.

Quansah has made a surprise step up to Jurgen Klopp‘s senior squad this term, and has made it look simple in his five appearances so far.

Thursday night saw the Warrington-born defender make his first start in the Europa League, producing an excellent display in the 2-0 victory over Union SG.

This has been followed by a place in the England U21s squad for clashes with Serbia and Ukraine later this month.

He is joined in Lee Carsley’s selection by Harvey Elliott, along with the likes of Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, Jarrad Branthwaite and Noni Madueke.

The Young Lions play Serbia in Nottingham on October 12 before travelling to face Ukraine in Slovakia on October 16, in two Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Speaking on his decision to include Quansah for the first time, Carsley noted that it is “really tough” to establish a place under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

“He’s been getting game time at Liverpool which as we know is a really tough team to get into for any player,” he said.

“So he deserves to be a part of this squad.”

Quansah has been with Liverpool since he was five years old, progressing steadily through the youth ranks until his senior breakthrough this season.

Against Union SG, the youngster had more touches (121) than any other player, per FotMob, completing the most passes (100) and making a series of vital interventions at the back.

While he is currently fifth choice behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, he has shown he can be trusted to step in already, with much more to come.

The academy graduate was previously part of the England U20s squad, while he was a key player in the country’s triumph at the U19 Euros in 2022, scoring in the semi-final and assisting in the final.