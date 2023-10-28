Jayden Danns continued his exceptional goalscoring form for Liverpool U18s, but the young Reds unfortunately fell to their second successive defeat at Kirkby.

Liverpool U18s 1-2 Newcastle U18s

U18 Premier League, AXA Training Centre

October 28, 2023

Goals: Danns 16′; Neave 19′, Bryant 39′

Danns maintained his record of scoring in every U18 Premier League fixture this season for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side following and proved to be a handful once again as Liverpool U18s took on Newcastle.

The young Reds hit the front early when the youngster opened the scoring with a clever touch and finish from Trey Nyoni’s overhead ball after a quarter of an hour.

Danns has nine league goals under his belt already this season in just seven appearances, following up on the 10 he scored for the side in 2022/23.

It was also yet another goal involvement for Nyoni, who now has four goals and four assists to his name from his first six games with the club’s academy.

The 16-year-old joined the club from Leicester during the summer following interest from various clubs across the country, and has made an immediate impact to life at Liverpool.

Nyoni’s progress isn’t going unnoticed, with the teenager involved in first-team training with Jurgen Klopp‘s side during preparations for Thursday’s 5-1 victory over Toulouse in the Europa League.

The Reds’ lead didn’t last long, though, with Sean Neave levelling the scoring for Newcastle less than three minutes later, latching on to a mistake at the back to prod home from close range.

It came after Afolami Onanuga missed the opportunity to extend the hosts’ lead, with his own close-range effort being stopped during what was an inspired showing from goalkeeper Aiden Harris.

The visitors then took the lead shortly before the break, with Thomas Bryant steering home a cross to turn the game on its head.

The Reds continued to test Harris throughout a brave second-half performance, but were unable to find the breakthrough that would have earned them a point at the AXA Training Centre.

It was a frustrating defeat which leaves Liverpool six points adrift of Man United at the top of the U18 Premier League table, but they do remain second for the time being.

Liverpool U18s: Misciur; Furnell-Gill, Gyimah, Lucky, Trueman; Laffey (Pitt 46′), Morrison (Sonni-Lambie 64′), Onanuga; Danns, Nyoni, Young (Pennington, 64′)

Subs not used: Morana, Kelly

Next match: Middlesbrough (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, October 4, 12.30pm (GMT)