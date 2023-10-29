Liverpool produced a comfortable display as they hosted Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with Darwin Nunez leaving his mark on a 3-0 victory.

Liverpool 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Premier League (10), Anfield

October 29, 2023

Goals

Jota 31′ (assist – Nunez)

Nunez 35′ (assist – Szoboszlai)

Salah 76′ (assist – Szoboszlai)

The game in front of Liverpool, set out immediately from kickoff, made it clear the afternoon they were facing as Forest sat back, declining to press, with only two attacking players.

They saw 74 percent of the ball in the first half as a result, with the combination of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez causing Forest problems early on.

Nunez saw a powerful effort saved well by Matt Turner, before heading a free – but difficult – header over the bar from the resulting corner.

But it was a strike from Nunez that forced the opener, with Turner only able to palm it into the path of Diogo Jota, for a finish followed by a lovely tribute to the absent Luis Diaz.

Jota played a key role in the buildup to the second, holding the ball up well before a switch which set Dominik Szoboszlai off, and after a one-two with Salah, the Hungarian teed up Nunez for 2-0.

HT: Liverpool 2-0 Nottingham Forest

The momentum stayed with Liverpool after the break and a series of one-touch moves saw them continue to test the defensive line of Forest.

With the efforts against Toulouse just three days previous, Jurgen Klopp made two, almost certainly planned, changes on the hour, with Gravenberch and Jota off for Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo.

Steve Cooper rolled the dice soon after with a switch in formation to a more attacking setup, prompted by the introduction of ex-Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

It mattered little, with Liverpool adding a third on the break after a brilliant long ball from Szoboszlai, with both Turner and Harry Toffolo leaving it and Salah converting on the bounce to punish an embarrassing error.

Forest hammered the woodwork late on, but were unable to truly test Alisson between the sticks as Liverpool made it seven wins from 10 in the league – and five from five at Anfield.

TIA Man of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (Gomez 89′), Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch (Elliott 59′); Salah, Jota (Gakpo 59′), Nunez (Endo 80′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Adrian, Matip, Chambers, McConnell

Nottingham Forest: Turner; Niakhate, Boly (Awoniyi 69′), Murillo; Aurier, Mangala (Santos 83′), Sangare, Dominguez (Yates 69′), Aina (Toffolo 69′); Gibbs-White (Williams 83′), Elanga

Subs not used: Odysseas, Worrall, Nuno, Kouyate

Next match: Bournemouth (A) – League Cup – Wednesday, November 1, 8pm (GMT)