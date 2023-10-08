The Reds face a tricky trip to Brighton in the Premier League this weekend and they will do so without a number of key players.

Liverpool were far from their best as they saw off Union SG 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday and will need to show improvements if they are to take all three points on Sunday afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will be hoping to put the disappointment of the last-gasp defeat at Tottenham behind them as they bid to return to winning ways in the league.

There are currently a number of short and long-term injury issues to contend with and the manager gave us an update on those as he previewed the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Here is a look at who is set to miss out this weekend:

Cody Gakpo will sit out this weekend’s clash as he continues to nurse a knee problem, but the manager is hopeful he will have the striker back after the international break.

Klopp is also optimistic that Stefan Bajcetic will be available when things resume later this month, with the Spaniard having suffered a further setback en route to recovery from his abductor injury.

Caoimhin Kelleher missed the Reds’ clash with Union SG having been set to start and is also out of contention for this one with a knee issue.

Curtis Jones will miss the next three games as he serves a suspension for the red card he received against Tottenham, with Liverpool unsuccessful in their appeal to have the decision overturned.

Diogo Jota is also suspended, despite being wrongly sent off for two yellow cards last week.

The wait for Thiago to return to the field goes on, with the 32-year-old having been dealt a fresh blow as he bids to recover from the hip injury that has kept him out since April.

The manager revealed that Conor Bradley is “on the way back with running” but his back injury continues to consign him to the sidelines for the time being.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Brighton

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Nunez, Doak