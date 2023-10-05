Liverpool head into their Europa League game against Union SG with three players missing from training.

Two weeks on from Liverpool’s away win vs. LASK, the Reds return to Europa League action with a home tie against Union SG.

In a week filled with debate around dodgy officiating, it is a relief to be able to get back on the pitch and somewhat right the wrongs of last Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp has plenty of names to choose from, but is missing a couple of useful players.

Here is an update on Liverpool’s injuries:

Stefan Bacjetic – doubt, didn’t train

Darwin Nunez – doubt to start but trained as normal

Cody Gakpo (knee) – unavailable

Thiago (hip) – unavailable

Conor Bradley (back) – unavailable

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to play a role after coming off the bench at the weekend. The fact he was part of the pre-match press conference adds further credence to the notion he will be involved.

One man who is unlikely to feature is Stefan Bajcetic. The youngster played the last few minutes vs. Leicester but wasn’t in the squad to face Tottenham.

He also didn’t take part in full team training on Wednesday, before the game.

Cody Gakpo is “unavailable,” said Klopp, and is set to be out until after the upcoming international break.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez should be in the squad again despite not being quite fit enough to start against Tottenham. Whether the manager decides to risk him from the start is another matter.

Once again, Thiago and Conor Bradley didn’t train.

Liverpool’s 23-man squad in pre-Union SG training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Chambers, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Endo, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Doak