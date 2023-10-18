★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Manu Kone (France U21) (Image: Maurizio Borsari/AFLO/Alamy Live News)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liverpool FC Transfer Rumours  •  

Manu Kone “not a topic” for Liverpool despite new agreement on transfer

Liverpool are not expected to return for summer midfield target Manu Kone, despite an understanding with his club that he could leave in January.

Kone was claimed to be among the chief targets for the Reds towards the start of the summer window, with it widely anticipated that he join along with Khephren Thuram.

But ultimately, Liverpool went on to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, suggesting Kone was not a priority.

A knee injury suffered on France U21s duty did not aid his cause, of course, and the 22-year-old stayed with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Back fit and featuring in two of the last three Bundesliga games, Kone has now seen his contract extended by another year to 2026.

However, according to Sky Germany, both player and club are open to a transfer as early as the January transfer window, with Gladbach setting a new price tag.

2K1G1JG MONCHENGLADBACH - Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach during the German Bundesliga match between Borussia M?nchengladbach and RB Leipzig at the Borussia- Park stadium on September 17, 2022 in Monchengladbach, Germany. ANP | Dutch Height | Gerrit van Keulen

Kone’s extension clause was pre-agreed upon his arrival from Toulouse in 2021, with the player still looking to “leave by summer at the latest.”

“Gladbach are even open to a winter sale,” it is explained, “and are demanding a transfer fee of between €40 million and €45 million.”

The Frenchman being available for as little as £35 million could realistically pique the interest of those back at Anfield.

But Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed on Twitter that Kone is “not a topic” for Liverpool, with there having been “no talks” with the midfielder.

2R121R5 Minas Gerais, Brazil: 10th May 2023: Estadio do Mineirão, Belo Horizonte, Brazil Serie A football, Minas Gerais, Brazil: Cruzeiro versus Fluminense; Andre of Fluminense, celebrates the goal from German Cano

More likely is that the Reds will return with a new offer for Fluminense’s Andre, who was subject of an enquiry during the summer window.

Andre is nearing the end of the campaign in Brazil, with the Copa Libertadores final coming up against Boca Juniors on November 4, and it is almost accepted that he will leave at the end of the year.

Kone, meanwhile, is attracting interest from “numerous top clubs,” though like Liverpool, Bayern Munich have been ruled out.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023