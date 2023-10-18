Liverpool are not expected to return for summer midfield target Manu Kone, despite an understanding with his club that he could leave in January.

Kone was claimed to be among the chief targets for the Reds towards the start of the summer window, with it widely anticipated that he join along with Khephren Thuram.

But ultimately, Liverpool went on to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, suggesting Kone was not a priority.

A knee injury suffered on France U21s duty did not aid his cause, of course, and the 22-year-old stayed with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Back fit and featuring in two of the last three Bundesliga games, Kone has now seen his contract extended by another year to 2026.

However, according to Sky Germany, both player and club are open to a transfer as early as the January transfer window, with Gladbach setting a new price tag.

Kone’s extension clause was pre-agreed upon his arrival from Toulouse in 2021, with the player still looking to “leave by summer at the latest.”

“Gladbach are even open to a winter sale,” it is explained, “and are demanding a transfer fee of between €40 million and €45 million.”

The Frenchman being available for as little as £35 million could realistically pique the interest of those back at Anfield.

But Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed on Twitter that Kone is “not a topic” for Liverpool, with there having been “no talks” with the midfielder.

More likely is that the Reds will return with a new offer for Fluminense’s Andre, who was subject of an enquiry during the summer window.

Andre is nearing the end of the campaign in Brazil, with the Copa Libertadores final coming up against Boca Juniors on November 4, and it is almost accepted that he will leave at the end of the year.

Kone, meanwhile, is attracting interest from “numerous top clubs,” though like Liverpool, Bayern Munich have been ruled out.