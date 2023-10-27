Luke Chambers has credited Trent Alexander-Arnold for showing Liverpool youngsters the path that can be taken to make it into the first team.

Chambers made his full senior debut for the Reds in the eventful 5-1 victory over Toulouse at Anfield having featured as a substitute in last month’s 3-1 win against Leicester in the League Cup.

Opportunities have opened up at left-back following the dislocated shoulder sustained by Andy Robertson on international duty and the 19-year-old was able to take full advantage of that chance on Thursday evening.

Speaking after the Reds made it three wins from three in Group E, Chambers described Alexander-Arnold’s rise as a demonstration of the “stepping stone” route academy players can take to succeed at the club.

“I’ve dreamt of this moment since I was six,” the left-back told TNT Sports during an on-pitch interview at Anfield after the final whistle.

“To top it off with a win as well, I’m lost for words. I found out yesterday and had a bit of time with family at night. The reality hit.

“Trent’s done what I aspire to do. Watching Trent do it gives us academy lads a stepping stone to go and recreate it. I couldn’t ask for someone better to look up to.”

Alexander-Arnold wore the captain’s armband against Toulouse and could be seen offering words of encouragement to Chambers prior to kick-off.

? 7 #LFC academy players on the pitch tonight: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Curtis Jones

Caoimhin Kelleher

Luke Chambers (full debut)

Calum Scanlon (debut)

Jarell Quansah

James McConnell (debut) pic.twitter.com/MhI2k3TSW4 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 26, 2023

The teenager was substituted as part of a triple change after 67 minutes, with Calum Scanlon coming on in his place to make his own debut for the club.

In the same interview, Liverpool’s No. 66 hailed the “outstanding” manner in which Chambers handled the occasion on what was the anniversary of his own debut back in 2016.

“I’ve seen it was seven years yesterday since my debut, I still know exactly how it feels,” said the right-back.

“[Luke] has been outstanding every time he’s been around the team on and off the pitch.

“He’s a real amazing player and he’s got great potential. I’m sure he’ll have a special night with his family.”