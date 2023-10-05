Ryan Gravenberch believes “minutes” are the key to unlocking his potential after getting his first Liverpool goal against Union SG.

The midfielder became the first Reds player to register a goal involvement in each of his first three starts for the club since Milan Baros in 2002 by opening the scoring at Anfield on Thursday night.

Gravenberch expressed his delight in getting off the mark with the “easiest” strike of his career to date and cited “minutes” as the reason for his fast start since arriving from Bayern Munich.

“It feels super good [to score], it was the easiest goal of my career so far! It doesn’t matter, a goal is a goal,” Gravenberch told TNT Sports after the game.

“I think the minutes [have been the difference], when you give a player minutes they get confident and I think that’s it.”

The 21-year-old became the Reds’ fourth midfield summer signing on deadline day in a £38.5 million move.

Gravenberch believes the club “did a great job” in replenishing the middle of the park in the transfer window and showed his gratitude to the home support for the reception he received when substituted in the second half against Union SG.

“They are really nice, a really good group, also young players and I’m just enjoying it,” he continued.

“I think Liverpool did a great job to buy such good players and we are in such a good mood.

“[It meant] a lot, they gave me such a good feeling and I want to give them something back.”

Gravenberch has started the Reds’ last three midweek fixtures and is staking a claim for his first Premier League start with his recent performances.

The Dutchman turned down a call-up from the Netherlands U21s last month in favour of remaining at Kirkby to get familiar with his new surroundings.

He will be hoping his speedy early progress continues as he bids to nail down a regular spot in Jurgen Klopp‘s competitive midfield area.