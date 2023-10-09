A new week brings new news as Liverpool players jet off to represent their country, but there is still the matter of the post-Brighton reaction to sort through.

Why no red card for Pascal Gross?

It was all rather bemusing when Gross was not sent off or cautioned after tugging Dominik Szoboszlai back by his shirt collar and conceding a penalty.

There was no double jeopardy in play as he was not making a genuine challenge for the ball and with rules suggesting a red was in order, VAR specialist Dale Johnson of ESPN has looked to explain why that did not occur.

When assessing ‘obvious goal-scoring opportunities’, the distance, direction of play, likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball and the location of defenders are considered.

To the naked eye, all Szoboszlai had to do was run onto the ball and slide it into an empty net after Bart Verbruggen raced off his line.

But Johnson explains that “[Craig] Pawson (lead VAR) has decided that the general direction of play and that Szoboszlai doesn’t have control of the ball create enough doubt that the Hungary international would have a genuine chance of scoring.”

Clearly not watching the same events if they did not think that was a genuine chance!

“The VAR rarely gets involved in DOGSO situations unless it’s very clear there’s been a subjective error,” Johnson added before later saying, “it’s surprising that Gross wasn’t even booked, but we do see consistency on this.”

3 things today: Door left ajar & Nunez loves Mo

Jurgen Klopp has admitted his side “kept the game open” for Brighton after edging into the lead and he had a “little talk” with them after the match

Alexis Mac Allister insists he “feels good” in the No. 6 position after a “really tricky” start against his form team, who gave him quite the emotional reception

Latest Liverpool FC news

Naby Keita‘s horrible luck with injuries continues, with his first start for at Werder Bremen since his previous issue resulting in a torn thigh muscle – really feel for him!

Ryan Gravenberch continues to be given the cold shoulder by the Netherlands setup despite a host of injuries, failing to receive a senior or U21s call up after choosing to settle at Liverpool last month – their loss!

Mo Salah has been praised for his “extreme humility” and “concern” for his team-mates by Egypt coach Rui Vitoria, qualities he has consistently shown at Anfield

Latest chat from elsewhere

The UK and Republic of Ireland are to be announced as hosts of the 2028 Euros on Tuesday after becoming the last bid standing – Wembley will need to show it can do better than 2020! (BBC)

Liverpool Women secured their second successive league victory, the 2-0 win over Aston Villa has them perfectly prepared for the derby at Anfield on Sunday

Wayne Rooney has left DC United in MLS and is now in the running to take the helm at Birmingham City, who are currently sixth in the Championship and battling for promotion (The Times)

Video of the day

Live at 5 is back and we’re recapping what has been a good start to the season for the Reds.

Watch Gareth Roberts and Paul Cope live or catch up afterwards via YouTube or your podcast feed.

There are slim pickings for live football tonight, so why not spend the time watching Live at 5 and some of our other YouTube videos?

Alternatively, you can watch Liverpool loanee Anderson Arroyo in action for FC Andorra as they take on Elche in the Segunda. That’s live on LaLiga+.