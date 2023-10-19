Thursday brought us updates from the build-up to the derby and yet more reports on the sporting director situation.

Four youngsters join training

Liverpool are getting set to face Everton this weekend and the first team have been joined by a number of youth prospects at the AXA Training Centre.

Calum Scanlon, James McConnell, Trent Kone-Doherty and Tommy Pilling were all involved in the derby preparations on Thursday, with Scanlon likely drafted in due to the absence of Andy Robertson.

The extent of Robertson’s injury remains unclear, with the dislocated shoulder the Scotland captain sustained in his side’s 2-0 defeat to Spain likely to keep him out of action for an extended period.

Fellow left-back Luke Chambers has picked up an ankle injury of his own, meaning that Scanlon could be in line for a spot on the bench in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old notched 77 minutes for the senior side during pre-season and will have one eye on making his competitive debut in the near future due to recent circumstances.

Caoimhin Kelleher was also seen back in training following the cut to his knee which kept him out of the Europa League visit of Union SG earlier this month.

3 things today: Gakpo trains & Beard “frustrated”

There was more good news from training as Cody Gakpo joined the side after injuring himself scoring the equaliser against Tottenham last month

The forward has also described Mohamed Salah as an “unbelievable” trainer in his recent feature on the club’s official website

Matt Beard has admitted he remains “frustrated” at the manner of his side’s defeat in the women’s derby at Anfield last weekend

Latest Liverpool FC news

Bayern Munich could be about to have a say in Liverpool’s next sporting director appointment

Joe Gomez has revealed he almost left the club on loan in 2017 and was talked out of the idea by incoming teammate Virgil van Dijk

Sean Dyche has confirmed Everton will be without three senior players for the derby, but one is expected to make his return

Latest chat from elsewhere

Man United players have urged Jadon Sancho to apologise to Erik ten Hag, shouldn’t that be the other way around? (Guardian)

Aaron Ramsdale has described the amount of attention his jostle for Arsenal‘s No. 1 jersey receives as “strange” – because having two goalkeepers is completely normal! (Sky Sports)

Neymar is set for surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury with Brazil (BBC)

Video of the day

A closer look at what might have been and the players we came close to signing, which one would you most like to have seen in red?