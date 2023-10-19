★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

4 youngsters join training, Gakpo boost & sporting director update – Latest LFC News

Thursday brought us updates from the build-up to the derby and yet more reports on the sporting director situation.

 

Four youngsters join training

KARLSRUHE, GERMANY - Wednesday, July 19, 2023: Liverpool's Calum Scanlon during a pre-season friendly match between Karlsruher SC and Liverpool FC at the Wildparkstadion. Liverpool won 4-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool are getting set to face Everton this weekend and the first team have been joined by a number of youth prospects at the AXA Training Centre.

Calum Scanlon, James McConnell, Trent Kone-Doherty and Tommy Pilling were all involved in the derby preparations on Thursday, with Scanlon likely drafted in due to the absence of Andy Robertson.

The extent of Robertson’s injury remains unclear, with the dislocated shoulder the Scotland captain sustained in his side’s 2-0 defeat to Spain likely to keep him out of action for an extended period.

Fellow left-back Luke Chambers has picked up an ankle injury of his own, meaning that Scanlon could be in line for a spot on the bench in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old notched 77 minutes for the senior side during pre-season and will have one eye on making his competitive debut in the near future due to recent circumstances.

Caoimhin Kelleher was also seen back in training following the cut to his knee which kept him out of the Europa League visit of Union SG earlier this month.

 

3 things today: Gakpo trains & Beard “frustrated”

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 13, 2023: Liverpool's Cody Gakpo during the FA Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • There was more good news from training as Cody Gakpo joined the side after injuring himself scoring the equaliser against Tottenham last month
  • The forward has also described Mohamed Salah as an “unbelievable” trainer in his recent feature on the club’s official website
  • Matt Beard has admitted he remains “frustrated” at the manner of his side’s defeat in the women’s derby at Anfield last weekend

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

DONESCHINGEN, GERMANY - Friday, July 21, 2023: Liverpool's sporting director Jorg Schmadtke walks back to the team hotel after a morning training session during a pre-season training camp in Germany. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Bayern Munich could be about to have a say in Liverpool’s next sporting director appointment

  • Sean Dyche has confirmed Everton will be without three senior players for the derby, but one is expected to make his return

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, May 25, 2023: Manchester United's Jadon Sancho during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford. Man Utd won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man United players have urged Jadon Sancho to apologise to Erik ten Hag, shouldn’t that be the other way around? (Guardian)

  • Aaron Ramsdale has described the amount of attention his jostle for Arsenal‘s No. 1 jersey receives as “strange” – because having two goalkeepers is completely normal! (Sky Sports)

  • Neymar is set for surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury with Brazil (BBC)

 

Video of the day

A closer look at what might have been and the players we came close to signing, which one would you most like to have seen in red?

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023