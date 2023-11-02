Liverpool Women snapped a four-game run without a win in captivating fashion, with summer signing Sophie Roman Haug providing two assists and a goal in a 4-0 win.

Liverpool Women 4-0 Brighton Women

Goals: Bonner 27′, Van de Sanden 43′, Holland 63′, Haug 93′

Matt Beard’s side had hit a slump having lost three and drawn one of their last four games, with the aggregate score reading 11-5 in favour of the opposition.

The visit of Brighton was a welcome one with the Reds enjoying their start at Prenton Park this season, and that continued against ninth-placed Brighton.

It was fitting that the women’s record appearance holder, Gemma Bonner scored the opening goal after 27 minutes having been presented a special framed shirt by fellow record holder Ian Callaghan prior to kickoff.

A delightful header flicked on from the corner found the back of the net and added the scoreboard pressure the Reds had been searching for, and added to soon after.

The composure from @ShaniceJanice! And a celebration for her new baby daughter ?#BarclaysWSL @LiverpoolFCW pic.twitter.com/UT8vSpne81 — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) November 26, 2023

Shanice van de Sanden scored her first goal of the season in the same week that her and her partner welcomed their daughter, with Haug delivering the assist with a well-time pass through the defence.

HT: Liverpool Women 2-0 Brighton

Teagan Micah, on her WSL debut, stood up well to the few questions asked of her in Liverpool’s goal and kept a clean sheet as the Reds scored two more unanswered goals.

They had to wait until the 63rd minute for their third of the match and it was Ceri Holland with the finish, heading home Haug’s dinked ball after refusing to give up on the play on the byline.

And for all her effort in setting up two of her team-mates, record signing Haug got her first home league goal after the 90 minutes had elapsed after Liverpool moved the ball from the ‘keeper to the back of the net in just 14 seconds.

All the way from one end to the other! Haug finishes for @LiverpoolFCW ?#BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/kg1MKWwK8C — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) November 26, 2023

The victory is Liverpool’s first in five games across all competitions, a needed boost that also saw captain Niamh Fahey return for the final few minutes – her second appearance in as many games after a long-term injury.

Liverpool’s win puts them in the top four, at least temporarily, after eight games, just one point behind Man United in third and five behind second-placed Arsenal.

Liverpool Women: Michah; Kovisto (Parry 82′), Clark (Fahey 87′), Bonner, Fisk, Hinds; Nagano, Hobinger (Kearns 86′), Holland (Lundgaard 86′); Roman Haug, Van de Sanden (Kiernan 72′)

Subs not used: Laws, Flint, Lawley, Enderby

Next match: Bristol City (H) – WSL – Sunday, December 10, 2pm (GMT)