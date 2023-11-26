A Wednesday in the first week of an international break is never likely to bring much news, and today has been an understandably slow one for those of a Liverpool persuasion.

Top news

Liverpool are claimed to be one of the clubs interested in 18-year-old Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

That’s the claim in the Standard, who say that Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona are the other interested clubs.

It’s claimed that he would cost £26 million, and that Chelsea already had an £18 million bid rejected.

He’s a versatile midfielder, predominantly as a defensive midfielder – which would certainly tick a big box at Anfield.

Now, don’t go watching too many YouTube compilations before he signs for someone else!

Liverpool FC news today

Liverpool under-21s have progressed to the knockout stage of the EFL Trophy for the first time – despite winning only one of their three group games! [Full story]

Football lawmakers are considering 10-minute sin-bins for dissent, and possibly that captain’s can only approach the referee [Times]

The Mirror foolishly claim Liverpool are interested in Leroy Sane again. Such nonsense we won’t bother linking it here.

LFC Legends will host Ajax at Anfield next March – could it be a return for Lucas Leiva?

Next season’s home kit?

Next season’s home kit is claimed to be leaked online, and it’s a beauty if correct!

? Liverpool's potential home kit for the 2024 / 2025 season, with the return of the yellow ??? [@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/yIaXzKLSCL — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) November 15, 2023

Here’s everything we know so far about the Reds’ kits next season.

Something we recommend

Give journalist John Keith’s ‘Mersyside Legends’ podcast a listen, with exclusive, unheard interviews with Liverpool legends galore, with the first two so far featuring Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley. [More info here]

More lies from the two cheats

Man City have reported record revenue of £713m – not that anyone believes them

They’ve also withdrawn four players (Ederson, Ake, Kovacic and Nunes) from international duty – again, you might not believe they’re all actually injured

City aren’t the only cheats in the news today, with Chelsea facing new questions over leaked documents outlining illegal payments during the Roman Abramovich era [Guardian]

Video of the day and match of the night

Our video of the day is the story of Bill Shankly‘s most iconic speech, when he addressed a reported 100,000 supporters after Liverpool had lost the 1971 FA Cup final.

The story is wonderfully told by journalist John Keith.

Match of the night is FA Cup replay action between Cray Valley Paper Mills, who are managed by a taxi driver, and Charlton Athletic. The two clubs are separated by more divisions in the football pyramid than they are miles in distance. A proper FA Cup tie!