Exclusive, unheard interviews of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Kenny Dalglish and many more Liverpool greats are being released as part of the podcast series, Merseyside Legends.

60 years of working in sport and covering Liverpool has led journalist John Keith to possess an incredible collection of over 500 historic recordings holding interviews with Anfield legends.

Over the years, Keith has formed bonds with the likes of Shankly, Paisley and Dalglish, and he is now unearthing his old cassettes to share them with the public.

His new podcast, Merseyside Legends, is a series that takes you on a journey through some of Liverpool’s most successful periods, narrated by himself and the men who made Liverpool great.

Keith told This Is Anfield: “It came about because I’ve got so many heritage archive interviews of Merseyside legends.

“A friend of mine called Ollie Cowan, much younger than me but a whizz kid in audio and computers, said: ‘John, what is this doing in cupboards and draws? It should be out there.’

“The job he’s done [enhancing them digitally] is unbelievable.”

The podcast series features Liverpool and Everton legends, with Dixie Dean also featuring so far.

“Merseyside Legends is not just a podcast,” explains Keith. “It’s a time capsule that unearths rare audio recordings from some of the most iconic figures in the history of Merseyside football.

“Each episode is a heartfelt tribute to the moments that have defined the two celebrated football clubs.”

As well as producing the Merseyside Legends podcast, Keith has also sat down with This Is Anfield to share his knowledge and recount some of the most memorable moments in Liverpool’s past. You can watch the first of those, here.

Alongside making Merseyside Legends, Keith also works for RTE, which he has done so since 1997, covering Liverpool and Everton home games.

He has come along way since his first job at the Bootle Times in 1963. However, he still gets the same glint in his eye when talking about his relationship with Shankly.

You can listen to Merseyside Legends wherever you get your podcasts from or you can click the link here.