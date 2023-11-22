Alexis Mac Allister and Alisson both played 90 minutes in their final qualifying match of the break, but the start was delayed after ugly scenes between Argentine fans and the police.

Brazil played host to Argentina in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time), with both Alisson and Mac Allister in their respective starting lineups for the second game running.

The start of the match was delayed by almost 30 minutes after ugly clashes between police and the visiting Argentine fans, with police charging a section of the stadium that housed the players’ friends and family.

Lionel Messi, Mac Allister and Co. went over to attempt to calm the situation, which began when rival fans confronted one another during the national anthems.

Messi led his team back into the changing rooms and only returned 22 minutes later, with kick-off following shortly after – police then surrounded the section holding Argentina’s fans.

Así se acercó el plantel argentino a las tribunas para defender a los hinchas albicelestes en el Maracaná. pic.twitter.com/EsbGrgHPXo — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) November 22, 2023

For Mac Allister, it was a “night full of emotions” as he played the full 90 minutes in his side’s 1-0 victory, but his message was clear regarding the scenes before kick-off.

“What happened off the court CANNOT happen anymore, we all have to contribute to give a good image of South America to the world,” the midfield penned on Instagram.

Any hopes of a rest for the 24-year-old were short-lived as he went on to play the full 90 minutes only days before Liverpool’s trip to Man City, as did Alisson.

Argentina only had two shots on target but Alisson could save only one as Nicolas Otamendi scored the only goal of the match for a 1-0 win, subjecting the Selecao to their third qualifying defeat in a row.

Mac Allister was, therefore, part of a side that inflicted Brazil’s first-ever home loss in World Cup qualifying, they had won 51 and drawn 13 of their previous 64 matches.

The Liverpool duo now head back to Liverpool for a quick turnaround before first meet second in the Premier League, and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his No. 10 still has energy in his legs for what will be another intense outing.