Alisson has not featured for Brazil since their World Cup exit last December, but his time out of the starting lineup is set to end after Man City‘s Ederson withdrew due to injury.

The Selecao have played seven games since Qatar, with Alisson left to sit on the bench for six of them as Ederson took the No. 1 role under new manager Fernando Diniz.

For those of a Liverpool persuasion, the continued snubs on international duty has been a relief as the risk of injury has been minimised – though, Alisson will not feel the same.

And he is set to be thrust back in goal for his country as Ederson has withdrawn from the squad due to an injury to his left foot, which he sustained in the 4-4 draw at Chelsea.

Bento, from Athletico Paranaense, has been called up as his replacement, but it is Alisson who is to end his stint out of the side when Brazil meet Colombia (Nov 17) and Argentina (Nov 22) in World Cup qualifiers.

The injury to Ederson was sustained 13 days prior to Liverpool’s visit, which comes immediately after the conclusion of the international break.

This will place him ‘in doubt’ for visit of Jurgen Klopp‘s side, but as Reds have come to know, City players have miraculous recovery times and there will be an expectation of seeing Ederson at the Etihad on November 25.

As for Alisson, he too will be expected to lineup as first and second in the league table meet, but he will have little time to prepare as Brazil’s final game is played in the early morning of November 22, with a long trip back from Rio de Janeiro to follow.

Pep Guardiola also has injuries to Nathan Ake and John Stones to consider, while Mateo Kovacic also withdrew from international duty this month with a fitness issue of his own – and Kevin De Bruyne is a long-term absentee.