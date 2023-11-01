Bournemouth will be without eight players for the visit of Liverpool in the League Cup, including two players who are cup-tied after playing in previous rounds.

Liverpool head to Dean Court on Wednesday night looking to book their place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup, with Bournemouth their opponents.

It is their second meeting with the Cherries already this season, having won 3-1 at Anfield in August as Alexis Mac Allister was wrongly sent off.

Jurgen Klopp is dealing with a host of absences for the fourth-round tie, which can also be said of Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola.

First-choice goalkeeper Neto is among those injured, along with midfielders Tyler Adams and Emiliano Marcondes and full-back Ryan Fredericks.

Backup stopper Darren Randolph is also missing due to illness, while another goalkeeper, Mark Travers, is cup-tied having been recalled from a loan spell with Stoke as cover.

Winger Luis Sinisterra, a deadline-day signing from Leeds, is also unavailable having played for his former club in the third round, and midfielder Lewis Cook is suspended.

With Neto, Travers and Randolph all out, Iraola only has second-choice goalkeeper Ionut Radu available to start, having seen the Inter Milan loanee come in for Bournemouth‘s first win of the Premier League campaign on Saturday.

Speaking to the Daily Echo ahead of the clash with Liverpool, Iraola confirmed that centre-back Marcos Senesi should be fit to feature after missing the 2-1 win over Burnley.

“I think we can play Marcos,” the manager explained.

“He had some issues coming even from the Everton game, when he finished with some problems.

“But they are not big problems, so I think we can use him.”

Of the rest of his squad, Iraola added: “We have to see how they recover from the [Burnley] game.

“They all trained [on Monday]. Some of them were more tired than others, but no one ended injured the other day.

“I think everyone is available and we have to take the best decisions to go with the best team we think is better for this game.”

With a trip to Man City to come on Saturday, Bournemouth could field a rotated side in midweek, though with eight absentees, Iraola’s hands are tied to an extent.

Along with Senesi, the likes of Adam Smith, Milos Kerkez, Joe Rothwell, David Brooks, Dango Ouattara and Justin Kluivert could all come in.

Possible Bournemouth XI: Radu; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Billing, Rothwell; Ouattara, Brooks, Kluivert; Solanke