LONDON, ENGLAND - Monday, January 2, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) chats with Brentford's manager Thomas Frank before the FA Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at the Brentford Community Stadium. Brentford won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Brentford get positive injury news but 9 players could still miss Liverpool match

Thomas Frank is slowly getting players back, but he could still be without nine players for Brentford‘s Premier League match against Liverpool.

Despite long-term absences mounting up for Brentford, Frank’s side have 16 points from their opening 11 games, having won their last three consecutively.

Before their trip to Anfield, the manager had some positive news for Bees fans, but they could still be missing nine faces.

Frank gave their supporters a boost announcing goalkeeper Mark Flekken has been in full training this week after being withdrawn at half time last Saturday.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 11, 2023: Referee Simon Hooper is surrounded by Brentford's players during the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Brentford FC at Goodison Park. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)

Meanwhile, Shandon Baptiste and Myles Peart-Harris are “close to being available for possible selection,” the boss said. However, they are not expected to play from the start.

The latter is only 21 years old, though, and has played just two games for Brentford in his young career, both coming back in 2021/22.

Keane Lewis-Potter and Josh Dasilva trained this week, but won’t be involved. Mikkel Damsgaard is also on the road to recovery but isn’t fit yet.

Frank added: “He (Kevin Schade) is on track, I think he will be out until the New Year” – the same goes for Aaron Hickey.

Ivan Toney must also wait until January to play – the striker is still banned after breaching FA betting rules.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 5, 2023: Brentford's Ivan Toney during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Brentford FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Rico Henry is expected to miss the rest of the season after knee surgery in September.

We would expect Brentford to remain unchanged from their 3-2 win against West Ham, though the manager may choose to bring Ben Mee into defence.

Another option at right-back, instead of playing Kristoffer Ajer out of position, is Danish 24-year-old Mads Roerslev.

Predicted Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt; Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

