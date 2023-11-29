A 25-man squad worked at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday evening, ahead of Liverpool’s clash with LASK in the Europa League.

The Reds will host Austrian side LASK on Thursday night as they bid for an automatic spot in the last 16 of the Europa League.

It comes off the back of two major injuries to Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, with Alisson missing at least the next two weeks and Diogo Jota ruled out indefinitely.

They join Andy Robertson, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic on the absentee list.

Fortunately, there are no further issues to report, with the Liverpool squad taking to training in front of the cameras at the AXA on Wednesday.

Kaide Gordon and Conor Bradley both joined the 25-man group, as they work towards full fitness, and they are eligible to feature in the Europa League if required.

They joined a squad comprised entirely of full-time senior outfielders, including the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Klopp is expected to make a number of changes for the clash, however, with few of those others likely to start.

Ibrahima Konate could return to the lineup alongside Jarell Quansah, with Joe Gomez and Luke Chambers options at full-back.

Wataru Endo is certain to start at the base of midfield and is likely to be joined by Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott.

There is a big decision over who starts in attack, particularly with Jota facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and players therefore needing rest.

Ben Doak could be handed another start, while Cody Gakpo is expected to lead the line and Luis Diaz could come back in on the left.

Liverpool squad in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Doak, Gordon