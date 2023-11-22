Liverpool will be getting a confident Darwin Nunez when he returns from international duty, after he scored another two for Uruguay on Tuesday night.

The Reds’ No. 9 prepared for this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad in the best possible fashion by netting a brace at home to Bolivia en route to a 3-0 victory in World Cup qualifying.

Nunez opened the scoring with a brilliant first-time shot across goal, with his side doubling their advantage shortly before the break courtesy of a Gabriel Villamil own goal.

The 24-year-old then rounded off the win with a close-range header to complete his brace and seal all three points for his country after 70 minutes.

?? Darwin Nunez’s second goal for Uruguay vs. Bolivia and the scenes afterwards, with Luis Suarez watching on. 5 goals, 3 assists in 6 games since Marcelo Bielsa took over. ? 12 goals, 9 assists in 23 games for #LFC and Uruguay this season. pic.twitter.com/Lx1F86Er7I — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 22, 2023

He will return to Kirkby full of belief, having also been on target with a late strike against Argentina to secure a 2-0 victory last week.

It leaves Marcelo Bielsa’s side in second spot in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, having picked up 13 points from their opening six group games.

Nunez now has 21 goal involvements from his 23 appearances for club and country in all competitions this season, with his form trending rapidly in the right direction at the perfect time as far as Liverpool are concerned.

The Reds will face Man City on Saturday lunchtime looking to keep the pressure on their Premier League rivals, who they currently sit just one point behind at the top of the tree.

Nunez announced himself at the club by heading home the third goal to wrap up victory over Pep Guardiola’s side in last season’s Community Shield, and will be keen to notch his first league goal against this weekend’s opponents.

His first goal against Bolivia was the instinctive finish we have come to associate with the Uruguayan, who has attracted criticism for missed opportunities when given more time to weigh up his options.

He is clearly showing signs of becoming the player Liverpool knew he was capable of becoming when he arrived at Anfield, and will be looking to continue to rack up the numbers during the hectic schedule of the coming weeks and months.

That starts at midday on Saturday, where we are set to find out plenty about the Reds’ title credentials against arguably the best side on the planet currently.