Liverpool’s internationals have been travelling around the world, but there has still been news coming out of Merseyside.

3 things for a title race

With Liverpool just one point off the top of the Premier League, hopes are beginning to swell and some are even starting to expect a title challenge.

Nearly a third of the way through the season, Vigil van Dijk has been performing brilliantly but believes Liverpool need more than just quality to win the league.

The Dutchman said: “We need to see; we need a bit of luck, we need no injuries and need consistency.”

He did add, though, that the Reds will soon know where the rest of the season will likely go.

“When we come back, there is a very big one away and we will see if we are ready for that test,” said Liverpool’s No. 4.

That fixture is, of course, Man City away on November 25 – a win would take Liverpool top but the Reds haven’t won at the Etihad since 2018.

3 things today

? ¡?? ????? ????? ????? ????? ?? ????????! ? Con @LuisFDiaz19 y el recibimiento de su familia, sumamos una llegada más a nuestra concentración ?#TodosSomosColombia?? pic.twitter.com/2vwQD6dLxj — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) November 14, 2023

Luis Diaz was reunited with his father in Colombia upon returning for international duty – it’s fair to say there were tears flowing

Andros Townsend, who played for Luton vs. Liverpool last Sunday, has claimed the Reds are “completely different” with their new midfield – full comments from his 5 Live appearance here

Luis Suarez has revealed he “warned” Darwin Nunez about English football and gave his compatriot advice last season – to keep his cool, something Suarez wasn’t always capable of

Latest Liverpool FC news

Ryan Gravenberch‘s “punishment” for not joining up with the Netherlands U21s in September is now over, coach Michael Reiziger told Voetbal International – he even talked up his chances of a senior call-up

Diogo Jota and Adrian have been working towards their coaching badges recently, continuing their progression at the Steven Gerrard Academy – must be nice for Jurgen Klopp to have some helpers!

Thiago has been linked with a move to Italy, with TuttoJuve reporting Inter and Juventus are interested – with his contract expiring in 2024, it seems a case of ‘two plus two’

Elsewhere…

With Ederson injured, Alisson should return to Brazil’s side for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers – Man City‘s goalkeeper withdraw from the squad with 13 days to go until they play Liverpool

It has been announced Liverpool Legends will play Ajax Legends at Anfield on March 23 – it’s a great chance to get to the ground if you can’t normally get tickets

Dominik Szoboszlai‘s international team, Hungary, aren’t pleased with Bulgaria’s late relocation of their fixture from Plovdiv to Sofia – UEFA say the match must be held behind closed doors (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

Fans of The Royle Family will love this!

Liverpool’s new Christmas advert features Darwin Nunez, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo and many more familiar faces.

Match of the night is Barcelona Women vs. Benfica Women in the Champions League, which kicks off at 8pm (GMT).

It is free to watch on DAZN’s YouTube channel and is a chance to watch some of the game’s best players.