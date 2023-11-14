Diogo Jota and Adrian continue to show initiative as they work towards their coaching badges, with the duo the latest Liverpool players to go down the route.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have now disbanded and travelled across the globe to represent their respective nations for the final international break of the year following the 3-0 win over Brentford.

But before the November break, Jota and Adrian continued to work on their coaching badges at the AXA Training Centre, with the duo hosting sessions as they push towards their qualifications.

The duo coached young players from the Steven Gerrard Academy prior to the international break, and Adrian also undertook a UEFA license coaching assessment earlier this month.

They are the latest first-team players to work on their badges while actively playing for the club, with the likes of James Milner, Lucas Leiva and Adam Lallana having done so in previous years.

?? More coaching experience for Diogo Jota, this time with the Steven Gerrard Academy alongside #LFC team-mate Adrian. pic.twitter.com/mM6pkfr4VZ — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 13, 2023

Joel Matip is another who has started his coaching badges from the current crop of players and Fabinho, prior to his summer departure, had also held sessions.

While Gerrard’s academy and its pupils assisted on this occasion, earlier this year The Robbie Fowler Academy were involved as Jota, Matip and Fabinho started their coaching journey.

While Adrian, at the age of 36, is closer to considering what comes after his playing career, Jota is still just 26 and his decision to take this path shows an early desire for what may be in store when he hangs up his boots – which is still quite a few years away.