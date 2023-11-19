Having already secured Euro 2024 qualification, Dominik Szoboszlai was on target twice as he led Hungary to a 3-1 victory at home to Montenegro.

Szoboszlai wrapped up a place at next summer’s tournament with two assists against Bulgaria earlier in the week, but he turned from provider to scorer in the final match of Group G.

His side surprisingly fell behind in the first half as Slobodan Rubezic opened the scoring for the visitors shortly before the break.

Liverpool’s £60 million summer signing then took it upon himself to single-handedly turn the game on its head with two goals in almost as many minutes midway through the second period.

His equaliser was an exquisite solo effort as he beat several Montenegro defenders before firing the ball into the far corner to level the scoring in the 66th minute.

Hungary’s captain didn’t have to wait long to put his side in front, either, as Szoboszlai scored an equally well-worked goal following a one-two with forward Martin Adam.

The win was capped by a late rebound from Adam Nagy, after Liverpool’s No. 8 was denied a hat-trick by goalkeeper Predrag Mijatovic from a free-kick in injury time.

It mathematically ensured Montenegro couldn’t qualify for Euro 2024 and saw Hungary end their qualifying campaign unbeaten with five wins and three draws.

?? Dominik Szoboszlai taking a shot of pálinka and celebrating with Hungarian fans in the stands after qualifying for Euro 2024. Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/WoSRGZcW04 — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) November 19, 2023

There were understandable celebrations in the stadium, with skipper Szoboszlai celebrating his country reaching their third consecutive European Championship with a traditional Hungarian shot of Palinka!

He will return to Anfield next week to prepare for a huge top-of-the-table clash at Man City on Saturday lunchtime, so hopefully he didn’t indulge in too many more of those shots after the contest!

His exceptional individual brace sees his impressive 2023/24 form continue, with the 23-year-old already having made a fast start to life on Merseyside.

Liverpool have also made a tidy start to the current campaign, and will be looking to keep the momentum when Szoboszlai and his fellow internationals return to Kirkby next week.