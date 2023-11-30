Jurgen Klopp was in good spirits after his side cruised into the last 16 of the Europa League with a convincing 4-0 victory over LASK.

Here are the four key points from the manager as he reflected on his side’s win and European progression…

“Positives” but missed opportunities

Liverpool struck twice in the first quarter of an hour to stamp their authority on the contest, with the manager insisting there were “a lot of positives” in the performance.

He admitted that the game “should have been put to bed already at half time” but added that finishing top of the group is “very important in the “busy schedule.”

Klopp continued: “Nobody got injured, all good.”

Europa League priorities

The boss joked “Unfortunately my career is not like this that I can choose” when asked where the Europa League ranks in his list of priorities for the season.

“When we play the competition, it’s the most important competition on the planet,” he insisted.

“Now we play Premier League on Sunday and so that is the most important competition, definitely.”

“Super” Quansah

Klopp described the performance of Jarell Quansah as “super” but added that the showings from all of his defenders were “top top top.”

He said “The future is bright” when referencing the potential of the young centre-back, lauding him as “calm on the ball” and recalling how he “saved our backside” at times during the game.

“Pure joy” for Bradley

The manager spoke highly of Conor Bradley after he made his first appearance since sustaining a back injury during the summer.

He and Luke Chambers were introduced in the full-back positions late on in the 4-0 win, with both players listed among Kaide Gordon as “super talents” at the club.

Klopp added: “It is a pure joy to see [Bradley] back in training.”