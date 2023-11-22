Curtis Jones insists he doesn’t feel left out by the song that refers to Trent Alexander-Arnold as the ‘Scouser in our team’, but has requested a chant of his own from the Kop.

The local-born midfielder recently surpassed a century of appearances for the club and has nailed down a regular spot in Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield in 2023.

Despite this, the words to vice-captain Alexander-Arnold’s song may have you believe that he is the only player from the city in Liverpool’s first-team XI.

Speaking on the latest episode of the We Are Liverpool podcast, Jones admits he would “like” a song of his own on the terraces, but that he doesn’t wish to infringe upon the tune attached to the Reds’ No. 66.

“I’ve heard my name sang around. I’d like a song, I’m not gonna sit here and lie, yeah I’d like a song,” said Jones when asked about the prospect of hearing his name ringing out around Anfield.

“I’ve seen things about ‘The Scouser in our team’ and people saying ‘We need to change that song’. That’s been Trent’s song and I wouldn’t want that to change just because now I’m in the team and doing well. I even sing it to Trent as a joke!

“No, I wouldn’t want to be involved in Trent’s song. I feel that Trent has earned that. He’s come in the team, he’s been unbelievable since he’s come in.

“But yeah I’d like my own song, so I’ll see what they come up with!”

If you look at Liverpool’s teamsheets since the start of the calendar year, there are quite clearly two Scousers in Klopp’s team now that both local lads have broken onto the senior scene.

Jones recalls having heard attempts away from Anfield to honour the No. 17, perhaps he is familiar with the song in which his name is occasionally sang to the tune of ‘There she goes’ by Scouse band The La’s.

Either way, it feels apt that the midfielder is given more recognition in the stands given his growing importance to the team on the pitch.

The 22-year-old already boasts an impressive medal collection and will be hoping to lift more major honours with his boyhood team in years to come.