Jarell Quansah was among five Liverpool players called up to England youth sides for the November international break, keeping his place with the U21s.

Quansah made his fifth start for Liverpool against Toulouse, and should have marked it with a last-minute equaliser, only for his goal to be controversially ruled out.

It came after another strong display from the 20-year-old, despite the Reds conceding three times and seeing Caoimhin Kelleher beaten twice more with goals chalked off.

Before the game, Klopp admitted being “surprised” at Quansah’s potential during pre-season, adding that his future was “extremely promising.”

That belief extends to the Three Lions setup, with the centre-back named in Lee Carsley’s England U21s squad for this month along with Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton.

England U21s play Serbia (November 18) and Northern Ireland (November 21) in their latest qualifiers for the U21 Euros in 2025.

Elliott wore the captain’s armband during the October break, while Morton was on standby last month and has now earned a recall through his performances on loan at Hull.

Morton has started seven of the last eight Championship games with his loan club, with Hull currently ninth in the second tier.

Meanwhile, Luke Chambers has been named in the England U20s squad for games against Italy (November 16) and Germany (November 20), during a season on the cusp of the Liverpool first team.

Another high-potential left-back, Calum Scanlon, has been called up by England U19s for their meetings with Romania (November 15), Japan (November 18) and Mexico (November 21) in Marbella.

Scanlon made his senior debut for the Reds in replacing Chambers off the bench for the final 24 minutes of last month’s 5-1 win over Toulouse.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only Liverpool player in Gareth Southgate’s England squad.