Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Alisson‘s hamstring injury is expected to sideline him for the next two weeks, with Diogo Jota facing “a little big longer” out.

Alisson suffered an injury late on in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Man City when, attempting a clearance, he shanked his effort and hurt himself in the process.

With Klopp having already made all of his permitted changes, the Brazilian was forced to play on in a nervy end to the game.

He required treatment afterwards, with Klopp describing setbacks for his goalkeeper and Jota as “the shadow on the game.”

After undergoing scans on Monday, Alisson‘s issue is not determined to be severe, though the No. 1 is due to miss the next four games.

Meanwhile, Jota will be out for a “little big longer,” with the Portuguese likely absent for Alisson‘s potential return fixture against Man United on December 17.

“Both are out [against LASK],” Klopp told reporters on Wednesday.

“With Ali it’s a bit lesser, so we have to see, not day by day. Cannot play tomorrow, not on Sunday. Probably not the week after, then it should be kind of OK.

“Diogo should take a little big longer. We don’t know exactly how long, but it’s a bit more severe. We have to see.”

With Alisson now expected to miss the next four games and then likely to sit out the final group game of the Europa League against Union SG, Caoimhin Kelleher is due for an extended run of starts.

Klopp described that as the “only positive” to take from the situation.

“That’s why we knew we wanted to have Caoimh here, for these moments,” the manager continued.

“Nobody, Caoimh included, wanted Ali to get injured, but if these kinds of things happen then you need the strongest possible option. That’s Caoimh for us.

“That’s the only positive about it, that we can put in Caoimh. That’s fine. He gets the opportunity, which he deserves anyway.

“He would have played tomorrow night anyway, that’s clear, but now he will have a few more games, and hopefully he can show his full potential.”