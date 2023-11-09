★ PREMIUM
TOULOUSE, ENGLAND - Thursday, November 9, 2023: Liverpool players line-up in huddle before the UEFA Europa League Group E match-day 4 game between Toulouse FC and Liverpool FC at the Stadium de Toulouse. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Toulouse vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Europa League match here

Liverpool can secure progression from their Europa League group with a win over Toulouse. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Stadium de Toulouse is 5.45pm (UK), the referee is Georgi Kabakov.

This evening’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Toulouse: Restes; Costa, Nicolaisen, Diarra; Desler, Sierro, Schmidt, Casseres, Suazo; Dallinga, Donnum

Subs: Dominguez, Lacombe, Cissoko, Cesar, Kamanzi, Mawissa, Begraoui, Magri, Bangre, Keben

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Doak, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Alisson, Mrozek, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Chambers, Scanlon, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Gordon, Jota, Salah, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

