Liverpool can secure progression from their Europa League group with a win over Toulouse. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Stadium de Toulouse is 5.45pm (UK), the referee is Georgi Kabakov.

Teams

Toulouse: Restes; Costa, Nicolaisen, Diarra; Desler, Sierro, Schmidt, Casseres, Suazo; Dallinga, Donnum

Subs: Dominguez, Lacombe, Cissoko, Cesar, Kamanzi, Mawissa, Begraoui, Magri, Bangre, Keben

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Doak, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Alisson, Mrozek, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Chambers, Scanlon, McConnell, Szoboszlai, Gordon, Jota, Salah, Nunez

