Liverpool booked their place in the last 16 of the Europa League with a 4-0 win over LASK which resembled closer to a friendly than a group game.

Liverpool 4-0 LASK

Europa League (5), Anfield

November 30, 2023

Goals

Diaz 12′ (assist – Gomez)

Gakpo 15′ (assist – Salah)

Salah pen 51′ (assist – Gakpo)

Gakpo 90+2′ (assist – Alexander-Arnold)

Given the gulf in reputation between the two sides, a much-changed Liverpool may have been surprised as LASK and their spirited fans took the fight to them at Anfield.

To their peril, as it played out like a training game for the hosts.

Despite nine changes to the starting lineup, there was a lovely fluency to the Reds’ play, with the first big chance of the game falling to Cody Gakpo – and scuffed wide – after a brilliant chipped return ball from Harvey Elliott.

The opening goal came soon after, with Luis Diaz playing a one-two of sorts with Joe Gomez, making a late, darting run into the box to meet the right-back’s cross with a diving header for 1-0.

Then it was two, with Gakpo, Diaz and Mohamed Salah all involved in a flowing move which, after a slight stutter, saw the captain deliver a ball across for the Dutchman to tap in.

Liverpool should really have scored more before the break, with Kostas Tsimikas‘ piledriver striking the bar and Elliott’s sneaky free-kick trailing just wide.

But a 2-0 lead was well deserved, while over in France, Toulouse went into the break held 0-0 by Union SG.

HT: Liverpool 2-0 LASK

With no changes at the break, Liverpool remained on top and in control, and were awarded a penalty within five minutes of the restart as Gakpo chased down his own loose touch.

Salah duly obliged from the spot, firing into the bottom right corner for his 199th goal for the club.

There would be no 200th on the night, with Jurgen Klopp using the three-goal lead to preserve both of his wingers as Salah, Diaz and Ibrahima Konate came off for – surprisingly – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez.

Only the heroics of goalkeeper Tobias Lawal denied Nunez an almost immediate goal of his own, with the Uruguayan twice denied including a powerful close-range effort.

At the other end, there was little for Caoimhin Kelleher to do on his first test since Alisson‘s injury, though the Irishman did make a few vital saves.

With victory ensured, on came Luke Chambers and the returning Conor Bradley, the right-back making his first appearance since March 2022, with a breakout loan at Bolton and a serious back injury bookending Liverpool outings.

There was still time for another goal for Gakpo, powering home after a fine assist from Alexander-Arnold.

Klopp and his players can now start planning for the last 16, having avoided a two-legged playoff against a Champions League side in February. Job well done.

TIA Man of the Match: Cody Gakpo

Referee: Urs Schnyder (SUI)

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate (Alexander-Arnold 55′), Quansah, Tsimikas (Chambers 82′); Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch (Bradley 82′); Salah (Jones 55′), Diaz (Nunez 55′), Gakpo

Subs not used: Pitaluga, Van Dijk, Matip, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gordon, Doak

LASK: Lawal; Ziereis, Andrade, Talovierov (Havel 60′); Stojkovic (Flecker 61′), Horvath, Ljubic, Bello (Renner 61′); Zulj; Usor, Ljubicic (Mustapha 61′, Kone 74′)

Subs not used: Siebenhandl, Balic, Jovicic, Ba, Goiginger, Luckeneder, Darboe

Next match: Fulham (H) – Premier League – Sunday, December 3, 2pm (GMT)