There were two goalscorers among Liverpool’s loanees over the weekend, with midfielder Tyler Morton making it twice in five days finding the back of the net.

With Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield undergoing a facelift over the summer, Morton’s development has largely been overlooked.

After returning for pre-season in the final stages of rehabilitation for a foot injury that ended his loan spell at Blackburn early, the 21-year-old joined Hull for the campaign.

He has quietly impressed as the Tigers put together a strong start to the campaign, featuring in nine of 11 games in the Championship, and Saturday brought his first goal.

It came in a two-goal fightback against Swansea, with Morton netting the decisive equaliser with a fine near-post volley to make it 2-2.

Other goalscoring #LFC loanees come in the form of Tyler Morton, who adds to his midweek England U21 with a striker’s finish today. pic.twitter.com/J2C1LYBRgb — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) November 25, 2023

Morton’s strike came four days after he netted his maiden goal for England U21s, having opened the scoring with an effort from outside the box as the Young Lions beat Northern Ireland 3-0.

He also assisted Harvey Elliott‘s second on the night, with the young midfielder from the Wirral catching eyes in recent weeks.

It should be noted that Morton only signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool in January, though it remains to be seen where he stands in Klopp’s overhaul.

Dundee 1 Hibs 2 first Dundee goal for @Owenbeck02 first of many hopefully. pic.twitter.com/KbKJiTu10r — Nou Campy FTW! (@NouCampyFTW) November 25, 2023

Elsewhere over the weekend, Owen Beck scored his first goal on loan at Dundee, following up his rebounded effort with a well-taken strike against Hibernian.

It was only a consolation, however, with Dundee already two down on their way to a 2-1 defeat.

Like Morton, Beck is enjoying a productive season away from Liverpool, but does so with both Luke Chambers and Calum Scanlon breaking through into the first team at left-back.

There were starts for five other loanees, with Luca Stephenson making his third consecutive start on the right of midfield as Barrow made it three wins in a row in League Two.

The 20-year-old played 72 minutes in a 4-1 victory over Colchester United, doing so after picking up a booking in just the seventh minute.

Harvey Davies also tasted victory in the fourth tier, with Crewe taking all three points after a 92nd-minute goal from Connor O’Riordan earned a 3-2 win over Doncaster.

A surprise revival for Billy Koumetio saw the Frenchman make his fourth start in a row for USL Dunkerque, though he did so in a 2-0 loss to Laval in Ligue 2.

Goalkeepers Jakub Ojrzynski and Luke Hewitson both racked up 90 more minutes, the former in a 1-0 loss to NAC Breda in the Netherlands and the latter in a 1-1 draw with Prescot Cables closer to home.

Fabio Carvalho was afforded just seven minutes as RB Leipzig lost 2-1 to Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga, Dominic Corness came off the bench in Yverdon Sport’s 5-0 defeat to Lugano and Anderson Arroyo played a minute of FC Andorra’s 0-0 draw with Burgos.

The weekend also brought Calvin Ramsay‘s first time in a matchday squad at Preston, but he went unused as his side suffered a 2-1 loss to Cardiff.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Tyler Morton (Hull) – 90 mins vs. Swansea, goal

– 90 mins vs. Swansea, goal Owen Beck (Dundee) – 90 mins vs. Hibernian, goal

– 90 mins vs. Hibernian, goal Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig) – 7 mins vs. Wolfsburg

– 7 mins vs. Wolfsburg Harvey Davies (Crewe) – 90 mins vs. Doncaster

– 90 mins vs. Doncaster Billy Koumetio (USL Dunkerque) – 90 mins vs. Laval

– 90 mins vs. Laval Luca Stephenson (Barrow) – 72 mins vs. Colchester

– 72 mins vs. Colchester Dominic Corness (Yverdon Sport) – 27 mins vs. Lugano

– 27 mins vs. Lugano Jakub Ojrzynski (Den Bosch) – 90 mins vs. NAC Breda

– 90 mins vs. NAC Breda Luke Hewitson (Stalybridge Celtic) – 90 mins vs. Prescot Cables

– 90 mins vs. Prescot Cables Anderson Arroyo (FC Andorra) – 1 min vs. Burgos CF

Unused: Calvin Ramsay, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, James Balagizi, James Norris

Injured: Adam Lewis

Suspended: Sepp van den Berg