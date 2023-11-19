The prospect of Liverpool 2.0 has given fans reason to lick their lips this season, but the thought of three key senior players entering the final year of their contracts next season is less appetising!
It was all-change at Anfield over the summer, with Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all leaving on a free at the end of their respective deals.
Thiago and Joel Matip are among those who could walk for free at the end of this campaign, with little noise around potential extensions for either player.
The list of players with deals expiring at the end of next season makes for slightly more harrowing reading, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all set to enter the final year of their current agreements.
Salah was the subject of concrete from Saudi Arabia during the transfer window, but the lateness of Al Ittihad’s approach meant it was swiftly dismissed by the club.
Whether a more viable offer is presented in the upcoming windows remains to be seen, but captain and vice-captain Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold will also need their futures to be resolved sooner rather than later.
Ben Doak put pen to paper to extend his stay at the club back in September, but the exact length of his new long-term deal is currently uncertain.
Conor Bradley‘s contract is set to expire this summer, but it is expected that he will agree terms for an extension before that date.
Here is the full roundup of when each senior player’s contract will expire.
Goalkeepers
Alisson – 2027
Caoimhin Kelleher – 2026
Adrian – 2024
Defenders
Joe Gomez – 2027
Kostas Tsimikas – 2027
Calvin Ramsay – 2027
Andy Robertson – 2026
Ibrahima Konate – 2026
Virgil van Dijk – 2025
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2025
Joel Matip – 2024
Conor Bradley – 2024
Midfielders
Alexis Mac Allister – 2028
Dominik Szoboszlai – 2028
Ryan Gravenberch – 2028
Harvey Elliott – 2027
Curtis Jones – 2027
Wataru Endo – 2027
Stefan Bajcetic – 2027
Thiago – 2024
Forwards
Darwin Nunez – 2028
Cody Gakpo – 2028
Luis Diaz – 2027
Diogo Jota – 2027
Mohamed Salah – 2025
Ben Doak – Unknown
