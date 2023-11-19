The prospect of Liverpool 2.0 has given fans reason to lick their lips this season, but the thought of three key senior players entering the final year of their contracts next season is less appetising!

It was all-change at Anfield over the summer, with Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all leaving on a free at the end of their respective deals.

Thiago and Joel Matip are among those who could walk for free at the end of this campaign, with little noise around potential extensions for either player.

The list of players with deals expiring at the end of next season makes for slightly more harrowing reading, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah all set to enter the final year of their current agreements.

Salah was the subject of concrete from Saudi Arabia during the transfer window, but the lateness of Al Ittihad’s approach meant it was swiftly dismissed by the club.

Whether a more viable offer is presented in the upcoming windows remains to be seen, but captain and vice-captain Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold will also need their futures to be resolved sooner rather than later.

Ben Doak put pen to paper to extend his stay at the club back in September, but the exact length of his new long-term deal is currently uncertain.

Conor Bradley‘s contract is set to expire this summer, but it is expected that he will agree terms for an extension before that date.

Here is the full roundup of when each senior player’s contract will expire.

Goalkeepers

Alisson – 2027

Caoimhin Kelleher – 2026

Adrian – 2024

Defenders

Joe Gomez – 2027

Kostas Tsimikas – 2027

Calvin Ramsay – 2027

Andy Robertson – 2026

Ibrahima Konate – 2026

Virgil van Dijk – 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 2025

Joel Matip – 2024

Conor Bradley – 2024

Midfielders

Alexis Mac Allister – 2028

Dominik Szoboszlai – 2028

Ryan Gravenberch – 2028

Harvey Elliott – 2027

Curtis Jones – 2027

Wataru Endo – 2027

Stefan Bajcetic – 2027

Thiago – 2024

Forwards

Darwin Nunez – 2028

Cody Gakpo – 2028

Luis Diaz – 2027

Diogo Jota – 2027

Mohamed Salah – 2025

Ben Doak – Unknown