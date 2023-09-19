Liverpool have announced a new long-term contract for prodigious winger Ben Doak, 10 months after he last put pen to paper on a deal.

Doak has enjoyed a rapid rise since his £600,000 move from Celtic in 2022, moving up through the age groups to find himself part of the first team.

The 17-year-old has already featured six times for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, all from the bench, and stands to be given increased game time in his second season at Anfield.

If that wasn’t already clear, Liverpool have signalled their faith in the Scotland U21 international with a new long-term contract.

This latest extension comes less than a year after Doak agreed his first professional contract, having signed for three years in November.

Since Doak is yet to turn 18, he cannot officially be tied to a deal longer than three years, though it is feasible that this new contract kicks in on his birthday.

He will be guaranteed improved terms either way, reflective of his role in Klopp’s senior squad, with the likelihood of a full debut in the Europa League.

Liverpool play LASK in their Group E opener, and there is a strong chance the manager turns to his No. 50 as part of the starting lineup.

Doak was not part of the U21s squad to play Morecambe in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, instead with plans to travel to Austria.

He featured in every pre-season friendly during the Reds’ summer warmup schedule, scoring a header in the 4-0 victory over Leicester in Singapore.

“It feels night and day from this time last year,” he said after that game.

The winger added: “I want to play as many games as possible.

“The more you play, the more likely you are to stay in the game as a whole. I’m just trying to make a career for myself – hopefully at the highest level.”