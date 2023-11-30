Liverpool have a squad more than capable of beating LASK in the Europa League, but they will be without two key players.

So far, the Europa League has been used well by Jurgen Klopp to rotate his team and ensure everyone retains some level of match fitness.

This has only gone wrong once as of yet, against Toulouse last time out. That defeat means Liverpool can’t relax ahead of the last two group games.

A win is enough to see them through, but they are relying on Toulouse to drop points if they want to secure top spot with a match to spare.

Here is who will miss out for Liverpool vs. LASK:

The big injury news is that Alisson and Diogo Jota are unavailable, with the pair both suffering hamstring injuries against Man City.

Liverpool’s Brazilian goalkeeper probably won’t play for at least three weeks, while Jota “should take a little bit longer,” Klopp said.

“Both are out [against LASK],” the boss told reporters.

“With Ali it’s a bit lesser, so we have to see, not day by day. Cannot play tomorrow, not on Sunday. Probably not the week after, then it should be kind of OK.

“Diogo should take a little big longer. We don’t know exactly how long, but it’s a bit more severe. We have to see.”

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley was in training, as was Kaide Gordon, but neither are expected to play a part on Thursday.

Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Andy Robertson all remain out with longer-term problems. The latter isn’t expected to return until January at the earliest.

• READ HERE: Liverpool lineup vs. LASK – Easy forward line decisions amid 10 changes?

Liverpool’s squad in training on Wednesday:

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Bradley, Chambers

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, Endo

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Doak, Gordon