Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga has earned a first-time call up for Brazil under-23s, with an eye cast towards Olympic qualification for 2024.

The 20-year-old has been at the club for more than three years, with the youngster swapping Fluminense for Liverpool and the chance to work with Alisson and Brazil legend Claudio Taffarel.

Pitaluga is a regular member of Jurgen Klopp‘s first-team training squad, working closely with John Achterberg, his staff and the Reds’ impressive goalkeeper contingent.

He spent last season on loan with non-league Macclesfield but has remained at the club this campaign to continue his development – which Brazil will hope to aid.

Pitaluga has been called up to Brazil’s pre-Olympic squad by coach Ramon Menezes, who will oversee a training period during the November international break ahead of qualifiers in January.

The acknowledgement of what the 20-year-old can offer will be a boost to his confidence, with Pitaluga one of three goalkeepers called up by Menezes.

Athletico Paranaense’s Mycael and Andrew of Portugal’s Gil Vicente will join Pitaluga as they prepare for the CONMEBOL pre-Olympic tournament held in January, which will see 10 teams compete.

Venezuela will play host from January 20 to February 11, and only the top two teams will qualify for a place in the 2024 summer games, held in France.

Brazil are the reigning men’s Olympic gold medalists, and there is now an opportunity for Pitaluga to help earn a place in the Olympics and subsequently be part of the squad taken to France.

This is only the first step, but Pitaluga could well miss Liverpool’s next pre-season, with the football tournament at the Olympics taking place between July 24 and August 10.

A goalkeeper with plenty of potential, this is an exciting step for the youngster.